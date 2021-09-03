Pet owners advised to use caution at Belton Lake after reports of dogs dying

One woman, Delaney Presley of Belton, said her six-month-old puppy played in the water and died 30 minutes from the time the water entered his bloodstream.

BELTON, Texas — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is warning pet owners to use extreme caution when they are at their property, Marina's Point, at Belton Lake following reports of dogs dying from exposure to the water.

One of the reports came from Delaney Presley of Belton who posted to Facebook about how she had to take her six-month-old puppy, Koda, to the vet after they visited Belton Lake. She said Koda's death is unknown, but her vet said he died within 30 minutes after the water entered his bloodstream.

"Koda seized and then began to lose all strength throughout his body," she said in her post. "It was an 11-minute drive to the vet and he was dead within minutes of arriving."

Presley continued to say that two other dogs previously went to the same vet after going to the lake. They reportedly experienced similar symptoms.

"I don't know what is in the lake, but it is something bad," she said.

USACE are investigating after receiving reports of dogs dying following contact at the lake.

USACE officials say personnel visited the property to assess the water and its adjacent shoreline saying it appeared normal with no sign of harmful algae bloom and nothing unusual was observed.

Even so, USACE Belton Lake staff are coordinating with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department along with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to conduct water sampling, testing and analysis to determine if the water is contaminated or if there is an environmental cause.

Until then, officials are advising against allowing pets to run loose on the property and to keep them on a leash. They are also asking pet owners to restrict their dogs and other pets from drinking or entering the lake until the investigation is complete.

Additional concerns or questions may be addressed by calling the Belton Lake office at 254-939-2461.