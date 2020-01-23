AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in September 2019.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department are working to rescue a person who has been trapped inside a drainage tunnel system for two days.

Medics and firefighters are currently on scene on the 8400 block of Research Boulevard. They say the patient is conscious and alert, however, the closest manholes to the patient were not allowing them access.

Officials are working to locate the person and enter the system at the patient's original point of entry.

The City of Austin Public Works is also assisting.

The call came in around 11:50 p.m. About an hour later, officials said the search team made contact with the patent and they were working to guide him out.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

