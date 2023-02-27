Person struck by train early Monday morning

Crews are currently attempting to locate the person that was struck. At this time, the train is stopped and may affect traffic within the area.

AUSTIN, Texas — A collision between a train and a person early Monday morning in Downtown Austin.

At 5:40 a.m. on Feb. 27, the Austin-Travis County EMS sent out a tweet stating that a train struck a person at the intersection of West Mary and South 7th streets.

According to the Austin Police Department, the train operator heard a crash and crews are currently attempting to locate the person that was struck. At this time, the train is stopped and may affect traffic within the area.

Residents and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their morning commute.

No further information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

Train-pedestrian collision W Mary St / S 7th St (05:40) Reported train-pedestrian collision. Crews are attempting to locate patient. The train is stopped in the area and may affect #ATXTraffic. Avoid the area by seeking alternate routes. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/BFovd7xMQw — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 27, 2023