AUSTIN, Texas — The Lakeway Police Department is investigating a death at the Flintrock Falls Golf Course.

Lakeway police released very little information but said they were investigating the incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Portions of the course will be shut down as the investigation progresses.

No information has been revealed about the deceased person.