Person dies after scooter collision in South Austin

ATCEMS responded to the incident around 9:45 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — A person has died following a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Sunday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the call around 9:45 p.m. at Interstate 35 southbound and Ben White Boulevard. That's in South Austin.

The person was being prepared to be taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with critical injuries when they were pronounced dead on the scene, ATCEMS said.

No other details regarding the incident or the victim were immediately available. ATCEMS said drivers should expect closures and should avoid the area.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality Vehicle vs scooter collision S Ih 35 Svrd Sb / E Ben White Blvd Svrd Wb: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a deceased on scene pronouncement of one adult patient.Expect #ATXTraffic closures. Avoid the area. No further information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 30, 2022

