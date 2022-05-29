x
Person dies after scooter collision in South Austin

ATCEMS responded to the incident around 9:45 p.m. Details remain limited.

AUSTIN, Texas — A person has died following a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Sunday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the call around 9:45 p.m. at Interstate 35 southbound and Ben White Boulevard. That's in South Austin. 

The person was being prepared to be taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with critical injuries when they were pronounced dead on the scene, ATCEMS said.

No other details regarding the incident or the victim were immediately available. ATCEMS said drivers should expect closures and should avoid the area. 

