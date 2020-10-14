Person dies after falling into manhole in northeast Austin

ATCEMS first reported that someone had fallen down a manhole near Parmer Lane and McCallen Pass at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — A person has died after falling into a manhole in northeast Austin on Tuesday.

Around 2:45 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) medics responded to a call about a person who had fallen into a manhole with rushing water near the intersection of Parmer Lane and McCallen Pass in northeast Austin. ATCEMS said the individual had disappeared from the bystanders' sight.

ATCEMS later said it was searching for a person in that area but the incident had officially transitioned to a recovery operation.

At 7:34 p.m., ATCEMS said medics had been called to the 7100 block of FM 969 and an adult patient had been declared dead at the scene. ATCEMS said it was presumed that the patient was the person who had fallen down the hole earlier in the day.

Austin police confirmed it was the same person at that same time.

FINAL UPDATE: #ATCEMSMedics have been called to the 7100blk Fm 969 Rd, and have obtained a Deceased on Scene Pronouncement of an adult patient. This is presumed to be the patient from the confined space rescue this afternoon. No other information available, EMS is clear the scene — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 14, 2020

According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the individual is believed to be a construction worker.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.