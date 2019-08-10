SPICEWOOD, Texas — A person has been detained after a suspicious fire in Spicewood on Tuesday afternoon.

The Pedernales Fire Department said it was fighting a brush fire off Red Brangus Road around 4:30 p.m.

The 1.5-acre fire briefly threatened a structure, but firefighters were able to get the blaze contained within about 30 minutes.

A spokesperson for the fire department said cause of the fire appeared to be suspicious.

He said a person has been detained but not formally arrested.

