The crash happened off of I-35 near Grand Avenue Parkway.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead following a crash in North Austin that happened just after midnight on Nov. 6.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 a.m. off of the northbound I-35 service road near Grand Avenue Parkway.

The adult patient was pronounced dead at the scene, ATCEMS said.

No other information concerning the incident or the person's identity was immediately available.

#TravisCoTrafficFatality FINAL Auto-Pedestrian Collision at 15700-15827 N Ih 35 Svrd Nb (00:23). #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased on Scene pronouncement of an adult patient. Expect extended #ATXTraffic delays in the area & avoid if possible. No other information available. pic.twitter.com/XusPBdbq75 — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 6, 2022

