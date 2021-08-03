Pennsylvania city donates more than 58K bottles of water to Central Texas Food Bank

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and members of the Austin City Council greeted Collingdale, Pennsylvania, Mayor Felicia Coffee and its councilmembers as they delivered more than 58,000 bottles of water to the Central Texas Food Bank.
Weeks after the deadly winter storms of February, many Austinites are still facing water shortages related to damage caused by the crippling weather.
The storms caused thousands of plumming issues due to burst pipes across the city. Some were even reported at several multi-family housing complexes and apartments within Austin, leaving their residents without access to clean, running water.
Mayor Coffee said she saw news coverage of these families’ needs and began to organize efforts to collect and distribute water to those still in need. Through community organizing efforts, Mayor Coffee was able to gather thousands of bottles.
