Pedestrian killed by train in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train on Monday evening.

The incident happened near the railroad tracks on C M Allen Parkway, police said just before 6 p.m. The San Marcos Fire Department is also on the scene.

Police said C M Parkway near Children’s Park will remain closed to through traffic for several hours as officials investigate.

Traffic is reportedly very heavy near the intersection of C M Allen and Hopkins Street.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area by using Aquarena Springs Drive or Wonder World Drive if possible.