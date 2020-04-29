AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a train in northwest Austin on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at the 3700 block of W. Howard Lane around 2:45 a.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The adult victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Austin Police Department told KVUE it is investigating the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LIST: These Austin restaurants are reopening for dine-in on Friday, May 1

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Williamson County 'Stay Home Stay Safe' order to expire April 30

'The models have been proven ineffective and way wrong all along' | Gov. Abbott explains May 1 reopening date