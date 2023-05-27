Pedestrian critically injured in South Austin train crash

The incident happened near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Treadwell Street around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian is in a critical condition after being hit by a train in South Austin on Saturday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Treadwell Street around 10 a.m.

An adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

Several railroad crossings were blocked south of the location following crash. Motorists are asked to expect traffic delays in the area due to the train blocking crossings.

No other information is available at this time.