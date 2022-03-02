Pedestrian suffers traumatic injuries after being struck by bus in South Austin

Officials said the collision occurred at South Congress Avenue and Krebs Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian in South Austin on Wednesday night.

Officials said the incident occurred around 7:41 p.m. at South Congress Avenue and Krebs Lane.

An unconscious adult was taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

The Austin Police Department said four passengers were on the bus and are all OK.

Drivers have been told to expect closures and avoid the area if possible.

No other information is available at this time.

#ATCEMSMedics, @AustinFireInfo & @Austin_Police responding/on scene 3800blk S Congress (19:41 x street Krebs) Reported pedestrian vs bus collision with 1 adult patient unconscious. Patient has been declared trauma alert. Expect #ATXTraffic delays/closures. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/atti4w7fud — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 3, 2022