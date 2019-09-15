AUSTIN, Texas — A woman is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on South Interstate Highway 35 on Saturday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened at the 3600 block of S. I-35 just before 8:30 p.m.

A woman in her 50s was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene after the incident.

All lanes southbound in the area were shut down and motorists were asked to expect delays.

No further information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Body recovered in search for missing swimmer at Pace Bend Park

Two shot at pee-wee football game in Fort Worth, police say

'I am awesome': How a millennial built a fentanyl empire