Juvenile pedestrian killed in Round Rock crash involving two vehicles, police say

The crash happened at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday evening. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard around 6 p.m. on July 31. 

Officials said the crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was struck and killed in the crash. Passengers in the cars sustained minor injuries. 

At 9:20 p.m., RRPD said that one of the vehicles involved was reported stolen. The suspect, 25-year-old Leandro Brito-Martinez, fled on foot and was arrested. The deceased pedestrian was identified only as a juvenile male. 

The intersection was reopened around 10 p.m., according to police.

No other details were immediately available. 

