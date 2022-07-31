Juvenile pedestrian killed in Round Rock crash involving two vehicles, police say

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday evening.
The crash happened at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard around 6 p.m. on July 31.
Officials said the crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was struck and killed in the crash. Passengers in the cars sustained minor injuries.
At 9:20 p.m., RRPD said that one of the vehicles involved was reported stolen. The suspect, 25-year-old Leandro Brito-Martinez, fled on foot and was arrested. The deceased pedestrian was identified only as a juvenile male.
The intersection was reopened around 10 p.m., according to police.
No other details were immediately available.
