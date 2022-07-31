Juvenile pedestrian killed in Round Rock crash involving two vehicles, police say

The crash happened at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard around 6 p.m. on July 31.

Officials said the crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was struck and killed in the crash. Passengers in the cars sustained minor injuries.

At 9:20 p.m., RRPD said that one of the vehicles involved was reported stolen. The suspect, 25-year-old Leandro Brito-Martinez, fled on foot and was arrested. The deceased pedestrian was identified only as a juvenile male.

The intersection was reopened around 10 p.m., according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

The intersection of Louis Henna Blvd and La Frontera Blvd is shut down due to a wreck. SH-45 is unaffected. TIME: 6pm Sunday pic.twitter.com/nuvNOmwPEJ — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) July 31, 2022

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube