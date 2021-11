According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a car hit a pedestrian on I-35 just south of Parmer Lane just before midnight on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Traffic on Interstate 35 northbound is flowing normally again after a deadly crash overnight.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a car hit a pedestrian on I-35 just south of Parmer Lane just before midnight on Saturday. That person died a short time later.

Several lanes were closed while authorities investigated the crash. It is not known why the person was walking on the highway.