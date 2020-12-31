x
Pedestrian killed in South Congress Avenue collision

Austin Travis-County EMS said the incident occurred on the 7400 block of S. Congress Ave.
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on South Congress Avenue Wednesday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said the collision occurred on the 7400 block around 6:21 p.m. Medics began CPR upon arrival, however, the adult pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

The Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department also responded. They said to expect closures and delays in the area as investigators are working in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

