AUSTIN, Texas — A child is dead after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Austin on Saturday night.

The incident happened at the 400-900 block of East Yager Lane just after 10 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

EMS initially reported the victim was a man in his 20s in error, and later confirmed the victim was a child.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

People are asked to avoid the area and remain alert for investigators working.

No further information is available at this time.

