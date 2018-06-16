A man was hit and killed by a driver in San Marcos on Friday. A suspect has been arrested.

According to officials with the City Manager's office, it happened at 7:15pm at the intersection of Riverside near the west I-35 access road.

Officers found 48-year-old Tyrus Dennis Piano of Kyle who was struck by a 1998 Toyota van, according to the press release. EMS later arrived and declared Piano was deceased.

Witnesses said the van had jumped a curb and struck Piano. A suspected passenger in the van fled on foot, but was taken into custody by Texas State University Police officers nearby.

The suspected driver drove off, lost control, and struck a tree. He was helped out of the vehicle and held at the scene by witnesses. San Marcos Police later took him into custody.

He was booked into Hays County Jail on a charge of Intoxication and Manslaughter.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE