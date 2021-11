ATCEMS responded to the incident at 5900 S. Congress Ave. just after 8 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS said a pedestrian died on Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle.

First responders arrived at the scene, in the 5900 block of S. Congress Ave., just after 8 p.m. EMS performed CPR, but the adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

ATCEMS said drivers should expect road closures and delays in the area as investigators remain on scene.

No other information is available at this time.

#ATXTrafficFatality FINAL Auto vs Pedestrian Collision: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased on Scene pronouncement of an adult patient. Continue to expect road closures & watch for investigators working on scene. No other information available, EMS leaving scene shortly. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 17, 2021