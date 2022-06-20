Pedestrian killed in crash in northwest Austin

The crash happened on Chevy Chase Drive near Interstate 35 and Anderson Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle early Monday morning in northwest Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said a call came in at around midnight of a reported crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Chevy Chase Drive, near Interstate 35 and Anderson Lane. At 1 a.m., ATCEMS said medics were on the scene and CPR was in progress.

At 1:11 a.m., ATCEMS said an adult patient had been declared dead at the scene.

ATCEMS said drivers should expect closures in the area as law enforcement officials investigate the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.

