AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings and use available crosswalks after another person was hit and killed by a car on Sunday morning.

The incident happened a little after 1 a.m. on William Cannon Drive and Highway 290 in South Austin.

Police say the person was trying to cross 290 at William Cannon against the traffic lights.

That's when a car travelling a different direction hit the person.

The sergeant says this is just another reminder to use the designated crosswalks and wait for traffic lights.

"We encourage, we urge, every single pedestrian to be mindful of their surroundings, to please take advantage of the designated marked the crosswalks."

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating. Because of that, criminal charges are not expected to be filed.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

20 dead, 26 wounded in El Paso shooting; suspect in custody

9 dead, 26 injured in shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Sister: El Paso shooting victim died shielding 2-month-old son