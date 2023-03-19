Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in northeast Austin

It was the first of two incidents involving pedestrians reported this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS confirms that one person is dead after they were hit by a car on Saturday night, in the first of two reported incidents involving pedestrians this weekend.

The first happened around 10 p.m. on Decker Lane, just north of Loyola Lane. Medics tried to save the person by administering CPR, but they died on the scene.

It’s not known if the driver stopped.

ATCEMS medics said another person was hit, this time by several cars, on the Interstate 35 service road near Barwood Park in North Austin.

One person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical injuries. A second person was being checked for possible injuries.