The incident happened at the 4500 block of E. Riverside Drive around 10:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian is in a critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Austin on Saturday night.

The incident happened at the 4500 block of E. Riverside Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

An adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

Motorists are asked to expect traffic delays in the area.

No other information is available at this time.