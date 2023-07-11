Woman charged after pedestrian hit and killed in northeast Austin

Police said the incident happened on Saturday night in the 5400 block of Pecan Brook Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in northeast Austin on Saturday, July 8.

Police said the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 5400 block of Pecan Brook Drive.

According to police, Marena Falcon-De la Rosa was driving when her SUV hit a boat trailer parked on the road and then hit and killed 30-year-old Janicia Molina.

Falcon-De la Rosa was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The incident is being investigated as Austin’s 52nd fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 52 deaths for the year. On the date of this crash in 2022, 57 fatal crashes resulted in 58 deaths.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact police at 512-974-8111 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.