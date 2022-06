Pedestrian dies after suspected collision on East Ben White Boulevard

The incident happened at around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died after a suspected collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle Sunday morning in southeast Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at 7:15 a.m. Sunday that medics had obtained a deceased on scene pronouncement for an adult from a suspected auto vs. pedestrian collision between 4710 and 5604 E. Ben White Blvd.

ATCEMS said drivers should expect closures in the area and seek alternative routes.

No additional information is available at this time.

