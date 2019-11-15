AUSTIN, Texas — A woman is critically injured after being hit by a driver in East Austin on Thursday night.
The incident happened at East 51st Street and Cameron Road just after 8:30 p.m.
Austin-Travis County EMS medics performed CPR on a woman in her 30s.
She was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said.
No further information is available.
