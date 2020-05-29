Pease Elementary holds farewell parade as campus faces closure

The school is one of several being closed by Austin ISD.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday was the last day of school for all Austin ISD schools, but the day meant a little more for some campuses.

In November, Austin ISD's board members voted to close several schools, including Pease Elementary School near Downtown Austin.

To say goodbye to the historic campus, teachers and staff created a farewell parade. They lined up near the school Thursday morning for students and their families to bid-adieu.

"[We did this] to honor the school and the students who didn't get closure with the COVID-19 situation. We thought this would be a great way to send off the school and our students," librarian Doug Temple said.

Temple said Pease Elementary had been open for 144 years.

Brooke Elementary, which is also on the list of school closures, also held a farewell parade Thursday afternoon.