x
Skip Navigation

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

local

Pease Elementary holds farewell parade as campus faces closure

The school is one of several being closed by Austin ISD.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday was the last day of school for all Austin ISD schools, but the day meant a little more for some campuses.

In November, Austin ISD's board members voted to close several schools, including Pease Elementary School near Downtown Austin.

RELATED: 'I think it’s very important at this day and age to recognize racism is happening' | Austin ISD families say school closures have disrupted lives

To say goodbye to the historic campus, teachers and staff created a farewell parade. They lined up near the school Thursday morning for students and their families to bid-adieu.

"[We did this] to honor the school and the students who didn't get closure with the COVID-19 situation. We thought this would be a great way to send off the school and our students," librarian Doug Temple said.

RELATED: Pease Elementary parents express frustration at Austin ISD school board meeting

Temple said Pease Elementary had been open for 144 years. 

Brooke Elementary, which is also on the list of school closures, also held a farewell parade Thursday afternoon. 

RELATED: AISD revokes formerly approved transfer requests from Pease Elementary families

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Travis County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Austin/Travis County remain in Stage 3 of COVID-19 risk-based guidelines, health leaders say

'Justice for George Floyd and Mike Ramos': Austin protest planned in solidarity with Minneapolis