You can pay with your palm at this Whole Foods location in Austin

It's powered by Amazon One.

AUSTIN, Texas — There is a new way to pay for groceries in Austin and all you need is your palm.

The technology is called Amazon One and it's being offered at a Whole Foods location.

Amazon said first you have to enroll by linking your credit card or debit card and then hovering your palm over the device.

After enrollment, you no longer need a card. You just need your palm.

Tuesday, the technology started at the Austin location on West William Cannon Drive in Arbor Trails.

The chief technology officer and senior vice president of Whole Foods Market said it’s a quick, reliable and secure way for people to identify themselves or authorize a transaction.

Amazon One is planned to be added to all seven Whole Foods Market locations in the Austin area in the coming weeks.

