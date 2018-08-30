AUSTIN — A bride-to-be called off her wedding after she asked guests to cough up $1,500 to help foot the bill. For the record, only eight guests sent a check.

"I think you'd have to be really misinformed about who the wedding is for to ask for that kind of financial commitment from every guest,” said Lahoma Dade, owner of Events Unleashed. “Because I bet they could plan their own party for the amount that you're asking them for your wedding. I mean, c'mon.”

Dade said she’s planned more than 100 weddings and said it’s not rare to see the couple asking for cash instead of gifts.

"You see trends changing, and I think it's leaning more towards, because of the number of couples that are waiting longer to get married, they're asking for things that are more meaningful that they actually really need, and maybe they do really need a vacation, because who doesn't,” Dade laughed, saying not all couples need another toaster.

Dade said couples often underestimate how much a wedding, including the engagement ring, ceremony, reception and honeymoon, can cost. She said, on average, it comes out to around $36,000.

“It would be great if everyone could ask their guests to help pay for it,” Dade said. “I don't think that people realize how much a wedding costs.”

She said the bride asking guests to pay is a big talker among fellow wedding planners.

However, Dade admits, every wedding planner has their fair share of crazy stories.

“I love it though. I wouldn't do anything different. It's so beautiful. There's so many great moments,” she said. “The beauty of seeing two people commit to forever, the process and the love in the room, and friends and family showing up from all around the country. It's beautiful.”

