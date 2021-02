The couple welcomed a 6 lbs., 11 oz. baby girl on Saturday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whitehouse natives Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews can add the title "parents" to their already stellar résumés.

The couple welcomed a 6 lbs., 11 oz. baby girl, Sterling Skye Mahomes, on Saturday.

Matthews announced she was pregnant on September 29, 2020, via an Instagram post.

Since then, preparations have been in full swing with a beautiful baby shower and getting the nursery ready!

The couple also got engaged on September 1, 2020.