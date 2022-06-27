Austin Parks and Recreation board to discuss alcohol sales at parks

The board wants the Austin City Council to provide guidance on sales.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is about a similar discussion on parks allowing alcohol from last year.

The Austin Parks and Recreation board will ask the city council for guidance on alcohol sales in parks during a meeting Monday evening.

According to a recommendation, the board wants Austin City Council to give the Parks and Recreation Department direction on alcohol sales through an updated city code. Currently, vendors want conditional use permits that would authorize permanent alcohol sales, but the Parks and Recreation Department has no counsel "on the proper restrictions or considerations for permanent alcohol sales on public park property."

The recommendation goes on to say that alcohol sales could be dangerous when located near children's areas or bodies of water. It also says more Parks and Recreation and Austin Police Department staff may be necessary if alcohol sales are allowed.

In May, the Parks and Recreation Department discussed allowing alcohol consumption and sales with conditional use permits in certain areas of Republic Square.