92-year-old woman dies after South Austin house fire Saturday morning

The Austin Fire Department said it responded to the fire on Parkdale Place around 11 a.m., with one victim rescued from the home.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 92-year-old woman is dead and two others are injured after a house fire in South Austin on Saturday morning.

She was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said. The woman later died at the hospital, according to the AFD.

Crews made an aggressive interior search under difficult conditions to locate and remove victim. Unfortunately the 92 year old female was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Fire cause investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/riOvOmuraQ — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) February 4, 2023

Three ambulances and two commanders responded to the scene, ATCEMS reported.

Two others were treated for injuries not directly related to the fire. One adult was taken to St. David's South with non-life-threatening medical complaints, while another refused EMS transport.

No other information is available at this time.