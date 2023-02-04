92-year-old woman dies after South Austin house fire Saturday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — A 92-year-old woman is dead and two others are injured after a house fire in South Austin on Saturday morning.
The Austin Fire Department said it responded to the fire on Parkdale Place around 11 a.m., with one victim rescued from the home.
She was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said. The woman later died at the hospital, according to the AFD.
Three ambulances and two commanders responded to the scene, ATCEMS reported.
Two others were treated for injuries not directly related to the fire. One adult was taken to St. David's South with non-life-threatening medical complaints, while another refused EMS transport.
No other information is available at this time.