AUSTIN, Texas — City park rangers say if you decide to jump from a bridge at Zilker Park, you could harm yourself or others.

"We're really here to protect the environment," said LeAnn Ishcomer, Austin Park Ranger program manager. "We're here to protect the park visitors."

On a hot summer day, taking a dip in Barton Creek is a fan favorite. Ishcomer said she wants people to have fun, but she also wants locals and wildlife to be safe.

She said there's a reason there's a "do not jump" sign on most bridges.

"It's a blind spot and there are lots of paddlers," said Ishcomer. "There's lots of turtles and they can really hurt themselves, or someone else, or the environment."

She said it's not only dangerous, but it's illegal.

"It's unfortunate because it's against the law and right now the water levels are getting lower and lower," said Ishcomer. "If they didn't break their legs, they could fall on some construction debris."

Park visitors said they've seen bridge jumpers from time to time.

"It's definitely dangerous, especially with small kids out here and things like that. You're putting people at risk," said John Wells, a park visitor.

Some said it's not worth the risk.

"Hats off to those people who want to go out there and get the adrenaline. To me, it's not worth it, just because you can get paralyzed and a number of things can happen," said Will Hodgin, a park visitor.

"I've seen it more when I'm driving by," said Jordan Youngman, another park visitor. "I see people jump off the bridges, kind of the higher ones, and it's entertaining, I guess, from a driver's perspective. I didn't see if there was anybody underneath them."

Ishcomer suggests to find something else to do because Austin has a lot to offer.

"You could go zip-lining," said Ishcomer. "There are other types of fun jumping types of activities. You can go climbing on the Greenbelt with your own equipment or some other jumping activities with some other adventure companies."

