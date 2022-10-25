Parish music venue closing temporarily due to fire damages

All upcoming shows this week will be moved or rescheduled.

AUSTIN, Texas — An electrical fire at the Parish near Downtown Austin has forced the venue to close its doors temporarily.

The Austin Fire Department reported the fire at the building – formerly home to The North Door – at Fifth and Brushy streets early Tuesday morning. The department said the fire was mostly contained to the venue's kitchen, adding that all other occupancies and areas of the building were unaffected.

The Parish posted the follow statement on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon:

"In the early morning of Tuesday, October 25th, we experienced a small electrical fire in 501 Studios building that caused constructional damage to the kitchen and smoke damage to much of the building, offices, Parish, and My Oh My bar. Our venue and bar will be temporarily closed until further notice while we recover from the damage. More updates to come.

"Our upcoming shows this week will be moved or rescheduled. Please keep an eye out on Parish's, My Oh My, and LEVITATION channels regarding updates."

The LEVITATION festival is set to kick off this weekend, Oct. 27-30. It included shows at the Parish.

Structure Fire at 5th/Brushy, commercial structure, no fire or civilian injuries. pic.twitter.com/3rQseocTCd — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) October 25, 2022