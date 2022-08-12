Parents saying kids are getting sick often, struggling to find Tylenol

Local pediatric doctors and nurses say they're not being told about the problem, but understand the demand.

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas parents have been saying their kids have been getting sick quite often for some time now.

RSV, COVID-19, The Flu, strep throat, all kinds of infections and viruses are getting kids sick at a high rate.

Samuel Clark, a pediatric doctor at Baylor Scott & White in Waco, says he can think back to past years where he's seen kids getting sick at a rate like this, but says a number of factors could be contributing to the excess demand.

"I haven't seen, personally, a lot of out of stock shelves," Clark said. "No complete absences or, you know, lack of being able to get that stuff."

According to Amy Mersiovsky, a Certified Pediatric Nurse and Director of the Nursing Department at Texas A&M Central Texas, fevers get serious at 100.4 degrees. She says one aspect of the excess demand could be parents rushing to get medicine for their kids before it's a medical emergency.

She says parents don't need to hoard medicine like back in 2020. All kids need access to it.

"Don't stockpile," Mersiovsky says. "Parents, don't need to get 10 or more bottles of Tylenol because that prevents the next child from getting medicine when they need it."

But both experts say alternative methods are viable too. They say consult your doctor to find the best approach, or even consider sometimes just letting a fever run its course.

"Maybe that 99, [degrees] maybe that doesn't warrant a lot of medication," Mersiovsky said. "Maybe some cool fluids, a cooler environment, some cold compresses to the forehead."