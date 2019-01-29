PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Parents with students at Pflugerville High School are advised to take action to help prevent the spread of pertussis, otherwise known as "whooping cough."

According to a letter posted on the Pflugerville High School website, a student in the school tested positive for whooping cough.

Dr. Philip Huang with Austin Public Health advises parents to consult with their children's physicians due to the possible exposure. Parents are asked to maintain observation on members of their households for signs of the illness, which include coughing, sneezing, runny nose and a low fever.

You can see the full letter below:

Dear PHS parents and staff:

A child in your school has pertussis, otherwise known as “whooping cough.” Our office has been working with the school’s administration to prevent further spread of this disease. The following are recommendations that we ask you to follow without delay to protect your child and family:

Parents are advised to consult with their child’s physician due to this pertussis exposure for medical care other than observation for signs of pertussis.

Observe all household members for the signs/symptoms described in the attached pertussis information sheet. If signs and symptoms develop in a household member, please contact your physician for evaluation and possible treatment. Be sure to mention your child's exposure to pertussis and provide your physician this letter.

Immunization records should be checked and any child or adult who is under-immunized or not immunized should follow up with their physician to receive age appropriate pertussis-containing tetanus/diphtheria vaccine.

Please review the information sheet on pertussis. Please notify us as well as your school if your child or any household member is suspected of having pertussis. If your physician suspects you or your child has pertussis, please do not attend school until you/your child has been cleared to return by the physician and health department. If you have any questions, please call our office at 512-972-5555.

Sincerely,

Philip Huang, M.D., M.P.H.

Medical Director/Health Authority

Dr. Huang also confirmed there was a spike in flu cases in late December. So far this year, there has been one adult flu-related death.

