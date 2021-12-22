x
Williamson County deputies searching for two suspects after drive-by shooting near Round Rock

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects after a drive-by shooting on Wednesday morning that left a man in critical condition.

At around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 8300 block of Paola Street, outside the city limits of Round Rock.

On arrival, deputies found a man approximately 30 years old who had been shot multiple times. The man was taken to a local trauma center.

Deputies are searching for two men driving a light-colored, four-door sedan seen leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 512-943-1300 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-253-7867.

No further information is available at this time.

