Pandemic eases number of potholes on Austin roads

The Public Works Department said improved infrastructure and preventative maintenance are also reasons fewer potholes are forming.

AUSTIN, Texas — It is a feeling many Austin drivers know all too well – hitting those fast-approaching potholes in the road.

Yet, as fewer people took their daily commute this year due to the pandemic, the number of potholes in Austin also went down.

According to data KVUE requested from the Public Works Department which assists with the upkeep of Austin roadways, 1,295 pothole complaints were reported to 311 in 2020 (fiscal year), about 370 fewer complaints compared to 2019.

If a complaint is critical, meaning it presents a hazard to drivers, the city will prioritize addressing that pothole within 24 hours. If it is non-critical, the department will respond within 48 hours.

In 2020, 587 complaints were considered "critical." The city responded to 98% within the required timeframe.

"The more reports we get from citizens that use the 311 system, the better off we will be able to get out there, have eyes on it and get it repaired in a timely manner," said Fernando Ortegon Jr., with the Public Works Department.

Potholes form when water on the streets penetrates the subgrade, or protective base, below the asphalt, Ortegon explained. This causes the asphalt to break down, creating the initial pockets in the road, that can continue to break down on impact.

Ortegon said the biggest problem areas in the city are Downtown where multiple construction projects are underway (putting high impact on the roads) and on major roads, such as North Lamar Boulevard or Stassney Lane.

Yet, due to low traffic on the roads, Ortegon said the department has been able to keep up with all requests, avoiding any backlogs. In addition, his department also stepped up its efforts to keep roads safe.

"Our infrastructure is getting better. We are addressing more road hazards, doing more preventative maintenance to make sure potholes do not develop," he said.

Pothole repairs cost $300 to $350 per location, totaling approximately $500,000 per year, according to the Department. This makes up less than half a percent (0.38%) of the total Public Works Budget and 6.7% of the total routine maintenance budget.

While the department has addressed all complaints, this does not mean there are no potholes in Austin.

Ortegon claims employees will report any potholes they find on the way to a project, but the quickest way to get a pothole fixed is for drivers to report them to the city's 311 line.