AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, a non-profit in Austin is trying to reach a big goal. The Flatwater Foundation is trying to raise $1 million to give mental health support to people going through cancer, and their loved ones.

They're hosting the "Tyler's Dam that Cancer" event Monday morning.

Participants will paddleboard 21 miles down Lake Austin – from Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam.

The Flatwater Foundation's founder said he started the event because paddleboarding helped him get through his father's cancer diagnosis.

So far, the group has raised more than $900,000.

That's $100,000 more than they raised last year.

