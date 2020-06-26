x
Person located after jumping into water and not resurfacing at Pace Bend Park

As of approximately 7:30 p.m., medics were performing CPR on the person.
Credit: Mari Salazar

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS located a person who had reportedly jumped off a cliff into the water at Pace Bend Park and not resurfaced.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., medics performed CPR on the person.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., ATCEMS reported that after 35 minutes of resuscitation efforts, the person was transported by STAR Flight to a nearby hospital in a critical, life-threatening condition.

ATCEMS responded to the water rescue at the 4500 block of Grisham Trail at approximately 7 p.m.

ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Department, Pedernales Fire Deparment and STAR Flight Rescue all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

