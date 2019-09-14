TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The related video above was published in April.

Austin medics are searching for a missing swimmer at Pace Bend Park Saturday afternoon.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics received a call at around 1 p.m. about an adult swimmer who had gone underwater and had not resurfaced.

Medics said they are searching for a person named Thurmon Cove.

STAR Flight and the Pedernales Fire Department are assisting in the search, ATCEMS said.

The search was switched to "recover mode" just before 2 p.m., medics said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

