Austin medics are searching for a missing swimmer at Pace Bend Park Saturday afternoon.
According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics received a call at around 1 p.m. about an adult swimmer who had gone underwater and had not resurfaced.
Medics said they are searching for a person named Thurmon Cove.
STAR Flight and the Pedernales Fire Department are assisting in the search, ATCEMS said.
The search was switched to "recover mode" just before 2 p.m., medics said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
