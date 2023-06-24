Person seriously injured after falling 15 feet at Pace Bend Park

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 1:40 p.m. at Levi Cove.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was airlifted to the hospital with potentially serious injuries after falling approximately 15 feet at Pace Bend Park on Saturday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 1:40 p.m. at Levi Cove.

The Pedernales Fire Department transported the victim by boat to “The Flats” area, where STAR Flight landed to take them to the hospital.

They were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, ATCEMS said.

No other information is available at this time.