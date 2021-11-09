P. Terry’s to donate all profits Saturday to Central Texas families and nonprofit organizations

AUSTIN, Texas — P. Terry’s is donating 100% of its profits Saturday, Dec. 11, according to a report from KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.
Profits from all 19 of the burger stand’s Central Texas locations and its spinoff Taco Ranch are going to the Statesman’s Season for Caring program. P. Terry’s has participated in Season for Caring the last 13 years through its December Giving Back Day.
In 2020, P. Terry’s raised $40,120, adding to its collective $313,347 since 2009, according to the Statesman.
Season for Caring supports nominated families and local nonprofit organizations in Central Texas. This its 23rd time running.
This year, the program is partnering with 11 nonprofit organizations in Central Texas.
A list of the 11 is below:
- Any Baby Can
- Austin Palliative Care
- Boys & Girls Club of the Austin Area
- Dress for Success Austin
- Family Eldercare
- Foundation Communities
- Health Alliance for Austin Musicians
- Hospice Austin
- Interfaith Action of Central Texas
- Meals on Wheels Central Texas
- Wonders & Worries
If you can’t physically make it to a P. Terry’s location Saturday, Door Dash is also donating $1 to Season for Caring for every delivery order this week.
