P. Terry’s to donate all profits Saturday to Central Texas families and nonprofit organizations

The restaurant is donating its profits to the Austin American-Statesman’s Season for Caring Program on Saturday, Dec. 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — P. Terry’s is donating 100% of its profits Saturday, Dec. 11, according to a report from KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Profits from all 19 of the burger stand’s Central Texas locations and its spinoff Taco Ranch are going to the Statesman’s Season for Caring program. P. Terry’s has participated in Season for Caring the last 13 years through its December Giving Back Day.

In 2020, P. Terry’s raised $40,120, adding to its collective $313,347 since 2009, according to the Statesman.

Season for Caring supports nominated families and local nonprofit organizations in Central Texas. This its 23rd time running.

This year, the program is partnering with 11 nonprofit organizations in Central Texas.

A list of the 11 is below:

Any Baby Can

Austin Palliative Care

Boys & Girls Club of the Austin Area

Dress for Success Austin

Family Eldercare

Foundation Communities

Health Alliance for Austin Musicians

Hospice Austin

Interfaith Action of Central Texas

Meals on Wheels Central Texas

Wonders & Worries

If you can’t physically make it to a P. Terry’s location Saturday, Door Dash is also donating $1 to Season for Caring for every delivery order this week.

Read the Statesman’s full report here and donate to Seasons for Caring on its website.