P. Terry's opens new location in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Austin-based burger chain P. Terry's is celebrating yet another expansion.

The family-owned business has officially opened its 29th location at 12680 W. US 290, Suite 200, in Dripping Springs.

“Dripping Springs is a growing community that has expressed great interest in having a P. Terry’s in recent years,” said Todd Coerver, CEO. “So, we’re excited to open our first location in the area.”

The burger stand is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday through Saturday.

The new location's first day in business was Wednesday, Jan. 18.

"P. Terry’s Burger Stand is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, and is known for its all-natural ingredients," a spokesperson for the chain said in a press release. "Its menu features a variety of high-quality food items at an affordable price, including burgers made with fresh, never-frozen black Angus beef, ground chicken patties made in-house from whole chicken breast, house-made vegetarian patties, fresh-cut fries, hand-spun milkshakes, egg burgers using cage-free eggs, fresh-baked banana bread, and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies made from scratch."