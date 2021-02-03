P. Terry's raises minimum wage to $15 for full-time employees

This comes as the nation debates raising the minimum wage.

AUSTIN, Texas — P. Terry's is raising its minimum wage for full-time employees, the Austin, Texas-based burger chain confirmed to KVUE.

Effective March 1, all employees who work 29.5 hours per week will receive $15 per hour. The minimum wage applies to employees at all 20 locations as well as the commissary kitchen and Taco Ranch.

According to Forbes, the State of Texas' minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009. Twenty-nine states and Washington, DC, have raised their minimum wages since 2009.

A 2020 study listed Austin, Texas, as the worst city in the nation for minimum-wage workers. At a wage of $7.25 an hour, it would require 37 hours of work each week for someone to pay the average $1,117-per-month rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Austin, according to Move.org, which published the list.

President Joe Biden has promised to implement a $15 per hour minimum wage by 2025 in what he is calling the Raise the Wage Act.

Kathy and Patrick Terry opened their first P. Terry's location on July 5, 2005, at the corner of South Lamar Boulevard and Barton Springs Road in South Austin. According to P. Terry's website, Patrick Terry was following his childhood dream of opening a classic burger stand.