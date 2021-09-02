First responders extract multiple people from overturned vehicle in North Austin

The incident occurred in the area of Metric Boulevard and West Braker Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders worked to extract multiple people stuck inside an overturned car in North Austin Monday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said just before 8 p.m. Monday that medics, fire and police personnel were responding in the area of Metric Boulevard and West Braker Lane. The Austin Fire Department was reporting two vehicles, with one on its side with three patients inside.

A few minutes later, ATCEMS reported there were a total of five patients with three entrapped and extrication underway. By 9 p.m., ATCEMS corrected to say the total patient count was six.

ATCEMS said that two patients, both adult trauma alerts, have been transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. Two children and one adult, all trauma alerts, have been transported to Dell Children's Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

FINAL vehicle rescue Metric/Braker: Remaining 1 adult & 2 pediatric trauma alert patients transported to Dell Children's & Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries. EMS no longer on scene. No further information is available. Expect continued #ATXTraffic delays in the area. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 9, 2021

As of 9:11 p.m., ATCEMS is no longer on the scene. Drivers should continue to expect delays in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.