Breaking News
Two hospitalized after overnight car crashes

Medics rescued a person trapped in their car, as well as a person who was hit by a car after falling off a scooter.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital after two separate collisions on Saturday morning.

The first took place around 1:20 a.m. on Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Highway 183. The crash left someone trapped in the car.

Austin-Travis County EMS got them out and transported them to the hospital with serious injuries.

The second collision was just before 2 a.m. on East Riverside Drive and Newning Street. There, someone fell off their scooter and was struck by a car.

They were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries but are expected to be OK.

