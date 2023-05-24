As overdoses continuing to rise in Austin, advocates call for community oversight in opioid fund distribution

The call comes as accidental drug deaths in Travis County continued to increase from 2021 to 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas — The drug overdose crisis is getting worse in Austin and Travis County.

On the one-year mark since Travis County leaders declared the overdose crisis a public health emergency, community advocates said more needs to be done to prevent accidental drug deaths.

On Wednesday, the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance and other non-profits called on Travis County and the City of Austin to create a community advisory process.

Their belief is that input from the community will help ensure that the millions of dollars the city and county have received from opioid abatement funds will help fight the surge of overdose deaths.

Without it, advocates said the money will continue funding broken systems.

Travis County Judge, Andy Brown, said the county and city each received more than $1 million so far. More is expected.

According to the Travis County Medical Examiner's 2022 Annual Report, accidental drug deaths from illicit drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine and Fentanyl have increased since 2019.

Deaths from meth and Fentanyl saw big increases from 2021 to 2022.

For Fentanyl overdose deaths:

2019 - 22

2020 - 35

2021 - 118

2022 - 245

For meth overdose deaths:

2019 - 68

2020 - 94

2021 - 129

2022 - 248

For cocaine overdose deaths:

2019 - 51

2020 - 61

2021 - 112

2022 - 137

The only number that's decreased from 2021 to 2022 is accidental drug deaths from heroin:

2019 - 51

2020 - 56

2021 - 44

2022 - 33

Cate Graziani is the Executive Director of the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance.

"We are devastated by the loss of our community members, loved ones, neighbors, friends. But it's not because what we're doing isn't working, it's because we need to do more. We've taken some steps in the right direction but we need to go further," Graziani said.

"The Fentanyl deaths have skyrocketed again and they would have been worse if it weren't for the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance and others who are distributing Narcan," Judge Brown said.

Travis County has already allocated approximately $350,000 toward programs that help reduce overdose deaths. Judge Brown said he asked Travis County Commissioners to invest another $750,000 in the next budget cycle.

Judge Brown also announced that the county is working with the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance to create a community organization made up of people with lived experiences, elected officials, public health workers and others to help determine how to spend the opioid dollars coming from settlements.

Both said Texas lawmakers had a chance to pass meaningful overdose prevention efforts, like legalizing Fentanyl testing strips, this session but failed.

Travis County Commissioner, Ann Howard, said the opioid crisis has affected every school district and community in Travis County.

"Every single one of them is experiencing death from the opioid addiction," said Commissioner Howard.

Austin City Council Member, Vanessa Fuentes, said in the coming weeks, the city plans to unveil a dashboard to keep track of fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses. Council Member Fuentes also said the dashboard will offer resources, like where to find Narcan, for people seeking help.

"This is about standing shoulder to shoulder with our organizers, with our advocates... we're all committed to reducing harm in our community, ensuring that we are destigmatizing drug use and providing services to our community," Council Member Fuentes said.

Austin City Council Member, Zo Qadri, said no one should ever have to die on our streets, referring to the unhoused population affected by the opioid overdose crisis.

"Many of these neighbors of ours are dealing with substance abuse issues and there are dealers that are preying upon them with Fentanyl laced products," Council Member Qadri said.

