Only opioid treatment facility in Williamson County expanding after opioid case string

Community Medical Centers provides medication-assisted treatment for individuals with opioid use disorder. The medication helps with withdrawal and cravings.

AUSTIN, Texas — Fentanyl and other synthetic opioid use is on the rise in Central Texas. In Williamson County, paramedic Melanie Jones said the number of calls they receive for opioid overdose has increased about 50% since last year.

Jones told KVUE one of the main reasons they're seeing overdoses is because of fentanyl pressed pills. It's hard to help alleviate the problem when treatment isn't easy to find.

"Treatment is not readily available," said Jones. "People who are insured, we could get them into treatment. For the uninsured, it's really a struggle because they need state funding. There are very few facilities that take state funding."

Community Medical Services (CMS) is a company that helps those suffering from substance abuse disorders. CMS is the only opioid treatment facility in Williamson County.

Aaron Ferguson, regional outreach manager at CMS, said because of the growth in Central Texas, they're expanding their location in Cedar Park. They'll introduce this expansion in Monday's ribbon cutting.

Ferguson explained how the clinic works.

"We provide medications for people struggling with opioids," said Ferguson. "Methadone and Buprenorphine are two medications, as science has shown, can help to reduce the risk of mortality for people who are taking opioids. "

With the use of FDA-approved medications, counseling and behavioral therapy, they hope to help patients by alleviating withdrawal and cravings, while also focusing on positive behavior changes.

However, Ferguson said there's a lot of negative stigma around people switching from an illicit drug to a prescribed medication. Ferguson knows how this can transform a person's life.

"They are no longer, you know, breaking the law or turning to illicit activities," he said. "They're able to regain stability and function in their life, and get a job."

Ferguson suggests for people in need of help to reach out, because he said programs like are the first step in the right direction.